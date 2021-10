The Denver Broncos will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a classic AFC matchup. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Broncos-Steelers prediction and pick. This is a very important game for both of these teams. The Broncos just suffered their first loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, with starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sustaining a concussion in the process. The Ravens were the first good team that Denver faced, and they got completely dismantled. They have a chance to redeem themselves here with a win against an always-tough Pittsburgh squad. Mike Tomlin’s hard-nosed unit has fallen to 1-3 on the season and two teams in their division are 3-1. Continuing to lose makes any hopes of the playoffs extremely far-fetched, so the Steelers need to pull off a win in this one.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO