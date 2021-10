A loss meant losing ground and the Mariners simply don’t have enough games remaining to take the chances of letting someone else take it from them. On a night when they had to win to keep pace as the interlopers in the American League wild-card race nobody invited them to and wanted them to remain in, they did so in the manner that has won them more games than anyone expected or believed possible in the first months of the season — quality starting pitching, solid bullpen work and piecing together just enough offense provided competitive at-bats and clutch hits late in the game.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO