Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" is just one of those songs that sticks with you. The Kenny Rogers The Gambler song was a No. 1 country hit and even crossed over to the pop charts— a rare feat at that time. The single was released on October 9, 1978 as the title track from his album The Gambler, which scored him the Grammy Award for ‘Best Male Country Vocal Performance’ in 1980. The song became Kenny Rogers’s signature song and his most enduring hit. It was one of five consecutive songs by Rogers to hit No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO