Public Health

Planning a Halloween or Thanksgiving gathering? Get a fan, CDC says in new COVID guidelines.

By Kelly Heyboer
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
If you’re unvaccinated, you should avoid traveling for the holidays and wear a mask if you attend any indoor Thanksgiving or Halloween parties, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends in its new COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not, should consider skipping indoor holiday events...

Comments / 118

Cindy Sanders
6d ago

Thanks but no thanks, I don't need the CDC or any other corrupt Government to tell me what's best for me, I made it this far on my own.

101
Steven Starr
6d ago

magic words vaccinated or not more proof from the CDC that the s*** doesn't work but yet they want you to inject this poison into your body no thank you guess I'll be moving to Texas

44
Jan Jay
6d ago

Get a fan and blow the airborne virus around the room, allowing it to circulate amongst the vaccinated and unvaccinated equally. The CDC needs to buzz off along with all of the otheruseless government officials.

37
