Art contest winners to help promote recycling in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The winners of an art contest intended to promote recycling in Maine include a design about reducing, reusing and recycling in outer space. That design, by Opportunity Alliance's MaineStay Program, was one of five winners of ecomaine's “Recycling is a Work of Art” contest. The Portland-based company uses the contest to find artists to design and paint one of its single-sort recycling containers.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0