Gastonia, NC

North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
Dana Bumgardner (YouTube)

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner has died from cancer.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Bumgardner’s death on Saturday.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague, Rep. Dana Bumgardner following his battle with cancer,” Moore said in a statement. “Rep. Bumgardner, former insurance chair and current appropriations chair, served in the North Carolina House of Representatives for eight years.”

The Gaston County Republican died at his home in Gastonia. He was in his fifth two-year term.

He is survived by his wife Cindy, his children, Lauren and Austin, and his grandchildren Payton, Maggie, and Kate.

