Dead Birds and Fish Wash Up on California’s Orange Coast After Oil Pipeline Leak

Dead fish and fowl have started to wash up on California’s pristine Orange Coast as oil continues to spill from a ruptured pipeline five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, according to the Huntington Beach mayor’s office. The slick, caused by around 126,000 gallons of leaking oil, is in the Talbert Marsh area where lifeguards have deployed barriers to try to contain the spread. “We classify this as a major spill, and it is a high priority to us to mitigate any environmental concerns,” Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach city spokesperson said. “It’s all hands on deck.” It is unclear who owns the pipeline which Coast Guard officials have tried to temporarily patch.