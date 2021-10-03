CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Dead Birds and Fish Wash Up on California’s Orange Coast After Oil Pipeline Leak

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dead fish and fowl have started to wash up on California’s pristine Orange Coast as oil continues to spill from a ruptured pipeline five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, according to the Huntington Beach mayor’s office. The slick, caused by around 126,000 gallons of leaking oil, is in the Talbert Marsh area where lifeguards have deployed barriers to try to contain the spread. “We classify this as a major spill, and it is a high priority to us to mitigate any environmental concerns,” Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach city spokesperson said. “It’s all hands on deck.” It is unclear who owns the pipeline which Coast Guard officials have tried to temporarily patch.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taiwan president says nation will not bow to pressure from China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday said that Taiwan would not bow to pressure from China to submit to its rule as Beijing ramps up pressure on the island. Tsai made the declaration while speaking at a National Day rally, Reuters reported. She said that she hoped for tensions to ease and said Taiwan would not "act rashly."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Orange, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Orange, CA
Business
City
Orange, CA
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Coast#Dead Fish#Dead Birds#Us Coast Guard
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy