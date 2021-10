The Notre Dame football team continues to struggle up front along the offensive line, as their issues showed up against Wisconsin early on. On the second offensive play of the game, Tosh Baker got abused for a sack. On the fourth offensive play of the game, the whole line collapsed for another sack, which has been a theme for Notre Dame football this season.. That second drive would end with two run plays into a wall and Jack Coan being sacked for a third time. There is no push in the running game. No control of the edge. It’s a bloodbath in the trenches. And that’s through only two drives.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO