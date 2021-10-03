Big, I mean, BIG, beef from last night...

Meanwhile we are forced to stay in the stands. Hey DRad, let us gather at the Paw again. The job of the AD should be to protect our traditions, not destroy them. ESPN makes fun of programs that do it because it looks like rabid fans of non elite schools. It was guaranteed that ESPN would mock Clemson when fans were on the field after beating Western Michigan by 60 points, but would never mention that we’d also be on the field after losing to FSU by 40.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO