Big, I mean, BIG, beef from last night...
Roto Rooter and "Donate 10,000 meals to the homeless" on the radio call on first downs, turnovers, and everything else is absolutely destroying the radio call. Is the radio or uni' just that hard up for money now? Had to listen to this nonsense the entire game every time a good play happened. What is happening here? Do all the networks do this now? I have to work during the game but can listen in on the radio call. Jim Phillips must be turning over in his grave.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0