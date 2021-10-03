CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Big, I mean, BIG, beef from last night...

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Roto Rooter and "Donate 10,000 meals to the homeless" on the radio call on first downs, turnovers, and everything else is absolutely destroying the radio call. Is the radio or uni' just that hard up for money now? Had to listen to this nonsense the entire game every time a good play happened. What is happening here? Do all the networks do this now? I have to work during the game but can listen in on the radio call. Jim Phillips must be turning over in his grave.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
tigernet.com

I’m getting real tired of see everyone else getting to storm the field

Meanwhile we are forced to stay in the stands. Hey DRad, let us gather at the Paw again. The job of the AD should be to protect our traditions, not destroy them. ESPN makes fun of programs that do it because it looks like rabid fans of non elite schools. It was guaranteed that ESPN would mock Clemson when fans were on the field after beating Western Michigan by 60 points, but would never mention that we’d also be on the field after losing to FSU by 40.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Nebraska just crapped the bed

Those officials should have blown the QB run dead before Michigan stripped the ball. Forward momentum had been stopped and that QB was not busting through the mess of LBs and DLinemen. out on the fun part. The part I did see included a lot of poor officiating. It reminded...
NEBRASKA STATE
tigernet.com

Nebraska just crapped the bed

Those officials should have blown the QB run dead before Michigan stripped the ball. Forward momentum had been stopped and that QB was not busting through the mess of LBs and DLinemen. out on the fun part. The part I did see included a lot of poor officiating. It reminded...
NEBRASKA STATE
tigernet.com

I’m getting real tired of see everyone else getting to storm the field

Meanwhile we are forced to stay in the stands. Hey DRad, let us gather at the Paw again. The job of the AD should be to protect our traditions, not destroy them. ESPN makes fun of programs that do it because it looks like rabid fans of non elite schools. It was guaranteed that ESPN would mock Clemson when fans were on the field after beating Western Michigan by 60 points, but would never mention that we’d also be on the field after losing to FSU by 40.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy