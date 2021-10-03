Dot#Conventions

Handling mixed pixel is a common problem for both multi as well as hyperspectral satellite data. This code proposes a fuzzy extension of Radial Basis Function Neural Network for classification of satellite data. The proposed method first estimates the fuzzy parameters namely fuzzy-, mean-vector and variance-covariance matrix from the training samples. These parameters are used as center and scale parameter for RBF for generating relatively a large number of hidden nodes. The multivariate Gaussian function is experimented as the RBF. The weight updating is done analytically following the principle of basic RBFNN. Three experiments are performed with multi and hyperspectral satellite data, namely, Indian Remote Sensing Satellite-1A, LANDSAT-TM (Thematic Mapper) and Airborne Visible Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) to compare the proposed FCM-RBFNN-FSC with basic RBFNN and Kernel based RBFNN. For all the dataset the FCM-RBFNN-FSC has achieved overall accuracies ranging from 87.9-97.7% which is higher than KELM with 82.3-87.4%, ELM-RBFNN with 82.2-86.7% and computational time for 10% training samples .28-.38s which is almost equal to the speed of KELM with .23-.35s and slightly higher than ELM-RBFNN with .14-.17s.

