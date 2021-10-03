Sunday Stories: “The Chorus”

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA week in, it feels like the bugs have always been here. Dad, always quick on the uptake, wastes no time outfitting the house and cars in cicada-resistant armor. The windows and screens are all checked, locked, taped down. He finds a mosquito net, from a mission trip Charlie took during his Jesus-phase, and builds a fort around the front door. When you want to go outside, which I do not, you first have to get goggles and an old auction paddle from the mudroom and follow a carefully choreographed routine that involves opening the door a sliver, sticking your arm through the hole, and waving the paddle around like the only remaining painting of your great-great-grandfather has just been placed on the auction block.

Sunday Stories: "Punxsutawney Phil and the Executioners in Top Hats"

Punxsutawney Phil and the Executioners in Top Hats. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, and neither am I that other thing they say I am. I don't say the word. My mom has no problem saying it, and neither does Row who's rummaging through her bag at the door as we speak. It's only that when the cigarette smoke starts to mix with the early February snow on the Ohio that my head gets foggy and I have to part the debris to see what really is. I can still see it, and though they cannot, I can empathize with their blindness—I can empathize. Row doesn't care to look at the goddamn snow, and that's why she's mumbling something or another about my concerns regarding the government's contamination of our tap water and how cigarette ash has become hotter in the last three years.
Story in the hills. Hike the trails on the beautiful Chilmark coastline and read a story that is posted along the way in the Trustees' StoryWalk at Menemsha Hills. Pages from the book "Breathe and Be" by Kate Coombs are on the Harris Loop, starting at the parking lot and ending at Prospect Hill. The trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset. For a map, visit thetrustees.org/place/menemsha-hills.
Stories in the sunshine. Dr. Nathan Defrees, a stethoscope looped around his neck, chuckles at the antics of Gerald and Piggie. His audience of kindergartners giggles too, then quiets as he continues the story of "My Friend is Sad" by Mo Willems. Defrees and other health care workers in the community were invited to...
But then I started to drink with strangers. Sao Paulo, 08:40 PM, Sagarana Bar. "Do you believe we are living in the Anthropocene?" asks the white-haired guy sitting next to me at the bar on this warm weekday evening. I've never seen him before in my life, and this is only the third sentence we've exchanged — the previous ones being unremarkable comments on the beer and the weather.
Six Ridiculous Questions: Max Caspar (and Kathe Koja)

The guiding principle of Six Ridiculous Questions is that life is filled with ridiculousness. And questions. That only by giving in to these truths may we hope to slip the surly bonds of reality and attain the higher consciousness we all crave. (Eh, not really, but it sounded good there for a minute.) It's just. Who knows? The ridiculousness and question bits, I guess. Why six? Assonance, baby, assonance.
Stories are served along with the food around the Sunday dinner table

Almost everyone thinks they're a storyteller and that there's little to retelling something seen or heard. This is not true. Our unique ways of telling stories are born in us. Believe this by watching babies and toddlers in how differently they express themselves. When my nephew, Rod's son, Tripp, was...
Proud Image Chorus to host guest night

EVANSDALE -- The Proud Image Chorus, the Cedar Valley's all-male a cappella chorus, will host a guest night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road. Men who enjoy singing are invited to attend. For more information, call (319) 504-4645.
Adoption Stories

We receive wonderful stories of TCHS alumni on a regular basis, and we want to offer our sincere thanks to all who take the time to share them with us. We are invested in each and every pet we care for, and we want the best for them! This is why we do what we do. Why you give, volunteer, adopt, and encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.
Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting "I don't care" as the child asks them to get out of her face. "Make me," the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
OK City Chorus Brings Back In Person Singing

The women of the OK City Chorus have moved their entire production online for the last two years due to the pandemic. Finally, they can start singing in person again. "In a zoom rehearsal everyone is muted you sing but you cannot sing with others and you cannot blend voices," said Nancy Nortz the events coordinator of OK City Chorus.
Berks Youth Chorus 10-6-21

Host Mamie Covell speaks with Director of Berks Youth Chorus Sam Barge about the program and the enrichment it provides kids through music education on Berks Arts. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in...
Chorus meets to sing holiday songs

The Westwind Harmony Chorus, a women's chorus and chapter of Sweet Adelines International, sings acapella four-part harmony music and welcomes those who would like to join the group this holiday season. They sing holiday songs 7 p.m. Mondays at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Social Hall, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd.
Smithfield's Potenza returns to The Met with SHS chorus

SMITHFIELD — Smithfield's music artist Sarah Potenza is returning to perform in Rhode Island for the first time in two years with fellow "Voice" contestant Katie Kadan and Smithfield High School graduate Kaitlyn Tarro. They'll be performing with the Smithfield High School chorus for a night of a "big diva-style show."
SUBMIT A STORY

Take a look at our themes for the upcoming months to guide your article ideation. Send your article via our submissions form below. Remember to include all of the information about what the overall story you want to tell is, what unique perspective you will be bringing to your piece, and show us how you are going to cover the three points we discussed above.
Vol. 1 Brooklyn's October 2021 Book Preview

Looking for something new to read this October? There's a lot that looks impressive this month, including a few books by writers we've published here in past years. There's also formally inventive fiction, thought-provoking explorations of the state of literature, and bold debuts. What's not to like?. Jackson Bliss,. (Oct....
Morning Bites: Brian Evenson Interviewed, Rhyton's Latest, Bradley Sides's Playlist, and More

At The Millions, an interview with Brian Evenson. Cave Canem is holding an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Cornelius Eady's Brutal Imagination. Aquarium Drunkard reviewed Rhyton's new album Pharaonic Crosstalk. Dusted delved into the new album from the Thalia Zedek Band. Bookforum published an excerpt from Mark McGurl's Everything...
Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
