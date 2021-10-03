CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

VOLLEYBALL: Sargent, a coach, mentor and winner at Arkansas-Fort Smith

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT SMITH -- Jane Sargent admitted she had doubts about taking the job to start the volleyball program at then-Westark College in 1998. She even turned it down initially. Twenty-four years later, the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith volleyball coach looks back on it as one of the best decisions of her life, surpassing 700 career wins earlier this month. The Fort Smith native and Northside High School graduate shepherded the program through the move from junior college to four-year NCAA Division II status seamlessly.

