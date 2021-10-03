CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Poland: police confiscate journalist's computer equipment

By VANESSA GERA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Police confiscated the computer equipment of a journalist working for a leading newspaper in Poland which has carried out investigations of the country's right-wing government.

The seizure of the equipment of Piotr Bakselerowicz, a reporter for the liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, took place on Saturday in Zielona Gora, a city in western Poland 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Warsaw. The raid and seizure of the equipment was done on orders from police in Warsaw.

Roman Imielski, the paper's deputy editor, said the police incursion took place without a warrant and “strikes against the fundamental right to journalistic secrecy in a democracy.”

He said in an article published on the paper's website Saturday that the editors have “no doubts” that the police raid is “to intimidate the journalists” of the newspaper, citing other moves by the ruling authorities against independent media.

Warsaw police said the reporter wasn't specifically targeted. It said that offensive messages containing threats had been sent to Polish lawmakers, who reported the threats to the police. The messages were then traced to an IP address that led to that of a “little-known local journalist.”

Bakselerowicz denied having sent any threatening emails.

“I have never threatened anyone. To me, it is a provocation or an attempt at revenge for writing inconvenient articles,” Bakselerowicz said.

Meanwhile, the editors of the newspaper vowed to use all legal means to protect its journalists “from harassment by the authoritarian authorities.”

"We declare that we will not bow to repression and will not allow ourselves to be intimidated. Criticizing all power and exposing its abuses is our civic and democratic duty. Even when the abuse of power affects our journalists and ourselves," they said.

The ruling party has also sought recently to pass a law that would strip the U.S. company Discovery Inc. of its ownership of TVN, a Polish television network.

TVN believes that the main aim is its evening news program Fakty, which offers critical coverage of the authorities and is watched by millions daily.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights activists and many others enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to two journalists at a time when media groups around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities.Friday's announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia marked a rare bright spot amid growing harassment of reporters in many parts of the world. Another new threat is the rise of misinformation, even in established democracies.Here are some of the comments about the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to honor Ressa and Muratov:___“Dmitry Muratov and...
JOURNALISM
New Haven Register

Poland warns potential migrants Belarus border is closed

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The government of Poland is working to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and is not a passage into the European Union, a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Computer#Polish#Discovery Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
hngn.com

Tensions Escalate As Russian Sukhoi-35S Jets Intercept American B-52 Bomber Flying Close to Russia Air Defense Identification Zone

Russian jets were scrambled to intercept American B-52 long-distance bomber as it approached the Russian border over the Pacific Ocean, stirring tensions between the two superpowers. Moscow has been very critical of increased military activity close to its borders. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made it clear that the Russian...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Madeleine McCann: Prosecutors '100pc certain' they have killer in custody

Prosecutors investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann say they are 100 per cent certain she was murdered by a sex offender they already hold in custody. The German authorities say they have the evidence to charge convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner and hope to conclude their investigation next year. Hans...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
45K+
Followers
73K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy