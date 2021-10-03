CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC still consolidates below $48,500, slow reversal to follow?

By Lapin
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD continued to consolidate below $48,500. Bitcoin bulls likely exhausted after a strong rally yesterday. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as the market continued to trade below the $48,500 resistance over the last 24 hours after a strong rally higher yesterday. Therefore, we assume that BTC/USD is ready to reverse and retrace some of the gains early next week.

