Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC still consolidates below $48,500, slow reversal to follow?

The price has declined up to $2.254. Cardano price analysis shows bearish comeback. Support is found at $2.02 for ADA/USD. The price is facing bearish resistance once again after the bears returned to the price charts. The price has receded back to the $2.254 level during the last 24-hours and it is expected that it will go through further decline. There have been constant ups and downs in the price movements since the past week, and today the bears are again maintaining the lead. The chances are getting dim for the bulls to find recovery.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO