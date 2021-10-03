MLB playoff picture, standings, AL wild-card scenarios: Red Sox, Yankees lead four-team race
The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up Sunday, but the baseball playoff puzzle still has a few pieces that need to be filled in. We enter Sunday officially with eight of our 10 postseason teams in place, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths. The only things left to sort out are whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West (the Giants enter Sunday with a magic number of one) and who will play in the AL Wild Card Game as four teams (the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays) fight for two spots.www.cbssports.com
