Colts vs. Dolphins odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 4 NFL predictions

(CBS Boston) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense runs largely on the arm of Tom Brady and the prowess of his receivers. The run game has been mostly an afterthought. But when Brady returned to New England, Tampa Bay focused more on the run. The rainy weather may have had something to do with it. But the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette had his best game of the season, picking up 92 yards for a solid 4.6 yards per carry. He could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up 136.8...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO