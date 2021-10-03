Colts vs. Dolphins odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 4 NFL predictions
Jacoby Brissett spent four years as the Colts' on-again, off-again quarterback. He was the team's starter in 2017 and 2019 while serving as the backup to Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Now, Brissett will start against the Colts (0-3) as he captains the ship for the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday. He's filling in for Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and will try to hand his former team their first 0-4 start since 2011.www.cbssports.com
