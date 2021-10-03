CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts vs. Dolphins odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 4 NFL predictions

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacoby Brissett spent four years as the Colts' on-again, off-again quarterback. He was the team's starter in 2017 and 2019 while serving as the backup to Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Now, Brissett will start against the Colts (0-3) as he captains the ship for the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday. He's filling in for Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and will try to hand his former team their first 0-4 start since 2011.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Luck
Yardbarker

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4 | Predictions & Picks

At some point, the bad luck and misfortune has to end for the Indianapolis Colts. Week 4 on the road against the backpedaling Miami Dolphins certainly feels like the right time. This week, ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, the staff here at Horseshoe Huddle does not go with...
NFL
The Oregonian

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/26/21)

The Las Vegas have started the season with two impressive wins to begin the 2021 NFL season with a surprising 2-0 record. Can they keep their winning streak going? In Week 3, they face the 1-1 Miami Dolphins who will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Colts#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#Caesars Sportsbook#Sec#The Pga Tour#Cbs Streaming#Paramount Week#Sportsline
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?

(CBS Boston) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense runs largely on the arm of Tom Brady and the prowess of his receivers. The run game has been mostly an afterthought. But when Brady returned to New England, Tampa Bay focused more on the run. The rainy weather may have had something to do with it. But the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette had his best game of the season, picking up 92 yards for a solid 4.6 yards per carry. He could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up 136.8...
NFL
CBS Tampa

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: ‘Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around’ Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS’s Trent Green

(CBS Miami) — Tom Brady was able to sneak out of New England with a victory. He brought his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back late on the Patriots, driving 45 yards to set up the game-winning field goal. That elevated the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-1 ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. They’ll host a Dolphins team that’s coming off its third straight loss. Miami, now 1-3, fell to the winless Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, failing to keep up with Carson Wentz, who was playing on two sprained ankles. Tom Brady continues to impress at the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy