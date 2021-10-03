EDITORIAL: Don't forget your flu vaccine
With all the emphasis on the COVID-19 vaccine, we can't forget to get our flu shots. Most winters, influenza accounts for at least 20 million symptomatic cases, hundreds of thousands of hospital admissions and tens of thousands of deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus typically hits the United States in the winter months, causing healthcare officials annually to push flu vaccines in the fall months.
