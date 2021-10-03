CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

EDITORIAL: Don't forget your flu vaccine

By The Norman Transcript Editorial Board
The Moore American
 7 days ago

With all the emphasis on the COVID-19 vaccine, we can’t forget to get our flu shots. Most winters, influenza accounts for at least 20 million symptomatic cases, hundreds of thousands of hospital admissions and tens of thousands of deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus typically hits the United States in the winter months, causing healthcare officials annually to push flu vaccines in the fall months.

www.mooreamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Shots#Cdc#Covid#The Transcript
knowridge.com

No, COVID vaccines don’t stay in your body for years

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with a plea Thursday for Americans to get vaccinated against both. “I get it: We are all tired of talking about vaccines,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Romesentinel.com

Don’t overlook need for flu vaccines

Flu activity was unusually low throughout the 2020-2021 flu season both in the United States and globally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the reason is not a surprise. The safety protocols implemented to protect against COVID-19, including wearing face masks, proper and regular hand washing, physical distancing, and limiting exposure to large gatherings of people, also prevented the spread of the flu.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Walgreens
irvingweekly.com

Parkland Experts Answer Your Flu Vaccine Questions

COVID-19 isn’t the only dangerous virus stalking us this fall and winter. Influenza will likely reappear after taking the back seat to the SARS-CO-V-2 virus last winter, one of the mildest flu seasons ever recorded. Through March 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services recorded only two flu cases and no deaths, compared with 18,186 cases and 25 deaths during the previous flu season.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
ABC 4

Don't Wait, Vaccinate

A northern Utah hospital is now offering the monoclonal anitbody infusion treatment for COVID-19 patients. Providing the new treatment has health officials both excited to help those with COVID-19 heal, but also worried that it will prevent some people from getting vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biztimes.biz

Don’t forget about the return of influenza

COVID-19 has been the hot topic for the past year and a half, monopolizing TV news programs and documentaries. However, we cannot forget about the infectious disease that returns every year — influenza. Influenza season usually presents yearly, any time between fall and spring, so it’s possible influenza could return...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health officials say parents don’t need to worry about mixing the flu and COVID vaccines

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) COVID-19 is still present in the world and now a more familiar season is nearing. Health officials are encouraging everyone to still use the same safety measures as they do for COVID. Officials are encouraging everyone to wash their hands, wear a mask or get the flu and COVID 19 vaccine. Sara The post Health officials say parents don’t need to worry about mixing the flu and COVID vaccines appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC Big 2 News

MMH doctor urging COVID-19 vaccinations: ‘Don’t allow this virus to destroy your family and your life’

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Critical Care physician Dr. Orlando Garner has been working throughout the pandemic and has watched many patients die from the virus. Now, he is urging everyone, even those who are young and healthy, to get the vaccine.  “The vaccine has been our greatest ally,” Garner said in a news conference Thursday.  And […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy