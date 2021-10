Standard Magic: The Gathering rotation and a handful of cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt have made a major impact on the meta for the 2021 World Championship. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 8 to 10, the Magic World Championship XXVII will feature a showdown between Control and Aggro/Tempo-based decks. The official decklists for the tournament were revealed on Oct. 5, with a majority of the best players from around the globe playing either Alrund’s Epiphany within a Grixis or Izzet Archetype. And MTG competitors who chose not to go the control route are either playing Mono-Green Aggro with Esika’s Chariot and Wrenn and Seven or are taking a tempo approach with decks that can interact with both Control and Aggro builds.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO