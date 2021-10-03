Sign-on bonus jobs: How much Philadelphia-area companies are offering new hires amid labor shortage

15 million Americans have quit their jobs since April 2021, a trend that has radically disrupted the workforce. While considering their next step, job seekers might wonder which occupations will offer the most stable career, or the biggest paycheck. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shifted which jobs are the most in-demand and will continue to be popular in the years to come, as well as how competitive their salaries are. According to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in several industries including technology and health care will dominate the economy over the next decade, with some paying more than $100,000 per year.

