Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Harrison, southern Meade, central Jefferson, north central Hardin, northeastern Breckinridge and northern Bullitt Counties through 1045 AM EDT/945 AM CDT/ At 944 AM EDT/844 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brandenburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Valley Station, Pleasure Ridge Par, Shively, Shepherdsville, Hollyvilla, Fairdale, St. Dennis, Pioneer Village, Audubon Park, Watterson Park, Lynnview, Parkway Village, Poplar Hills, South Park View, Okolona, Newburg, West Buechel, Woodlawn Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Kingsley, Meadowview Estates, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Lyndon, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Windy Hills, Hurstbourne Acres, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village and Rolling Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0