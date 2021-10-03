CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckinridge County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Harrison, southern Meade, central Jefferson, north central Hardin, northeastern Breckinridge and northern Bullitt Counties through 1045 AM EDT/945 AM CDT/ At 944 AM EDT/844 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brandenburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Valley Station, Pleasure Ridge Par, Shively, Shepherdsville, Hollyvilla, Fairdale, St. Dennis, Pioneer Village, Audubon Park, Watterson Park, Lynnview, Parkway Village, Poplar Hills, South Park View, Okolona, Newburg, West Buechel, Woodlawn Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Kingsley, Meadowview Estates, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Lyndon, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Windy Hills, Hurstbourne Acres, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village and Rolling Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taiwan president says nation will not bow to pressure from China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday said that Taiwan would not bow to pressure from China to submit to its rule as Beijing ramps up pressure on the island. Tsai made the declaration while speaking at a National Day rally, Reuters reported. She said that she hoped for tensions to ease and said Taiwan would not "act rashly."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windy Hills, KY
City
Parkway Village, KY
City
Hardin, KY
City
Seneca Gardens, KY
City
Watterson Park, KY
City
Shively, KY
City
Woodlawn Park, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Audubon Park, KY
City
Meadowview Estates, KY
County
Bullitt County, KY
City
Poplar Hills, KY
City
Houston Acres, KY
City
Fairdale, KY
City
Valley Station, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
City
Hollow Creek, KY
County
Meade County, KY
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Park#Bullitt#Doppler#Norbourne Estates#Graymoor Devondale

Comments / 0

Community Policy