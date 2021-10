Lincoln Firefighters found heavy, black smoke coming from a house near 53rd and Garland when they arrived around 2:40 Monday afternoon. “Our crews made entry and found fire on the first floor and starting to spread to the second floor,” Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg told KLIN News. He says they were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. “We did do a primary search and determined no one was inside and it appears that the house is under renovation currently.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO