Shipping industry blasts Rais Hussin for making “Cabbage IQ” remarks towards Dr Wee Ka Siong
MDEC Chairman Dr Rais Hussin tweeted on Friday that a Minister with an IQ of cabbage should not be talking about the cabotage policy. He made the remark after Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong challenged former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to a debate. In response, the shipping industry which includes Malaysia Shipowners’ Association (MASA) along with five other shipowners’ and maritime groups have issued a joint press statement to object Rais Hussin’s remarks towards the minister.soyacincau.com
