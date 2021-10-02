CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping industry blasts Rais Hussin for making “Cabbage IQ” remarks towards Dr Wee Ka Siong

By Alexander Wong
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMDEC Chairman Dr Rais Hussin tweeted on Friday that a Minister with an IQ of cabbage should not be talking about the cabotage policy. He made the remark after Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong challenged former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to a debate. In response, the shipping industry which includes Malaysia Shipowners’ Association (MASA) along with five other shipowners’ and maritime groups have issued a joint press statement to object Rais Hussin’s remarks towards the minister.

Ismail Sabri: Malaysia allows interstate travel from 11th October at midnight

[ UPDATE 10/10/2021 20:50 ]: Sarawak reopens borders for interstate travel from 11th October. However, travellers must apply for entry permits online and produce negative test result as well as proof of full vaccination. Details here. [ UPDATE 10/10/2021 19:00 ]: Sabah state government will decide whether to lift interstate...
AirAsia only allow fully vaccinated passengers with immediate effect

AirAsia has announced that it is implementing a fully-vaccinated only rule for all passengers on its domestic and international flights. This new policy will be effective immediately on all AK flights and passengers must verify their COVID-19 vaccination status on the AirAsia app. This means it is now mandatory for...
Accused of appropriating Indian culture, Foodpanda Malaysia apologises for Pollywood promo video

Foodpanda Malaysia has apologised for its controversial Pollywood video that caused social media users to slam it for appropriating Indian culture. The online food and grocery delivery platform also said that it was not the brand's in-house Deepavali advertisement. Speaking to Malay Mail, Foodpanda Malaysia's marketing head Vanita Menon Kris...
Anthony Loke
Person
Wee Ka Siong
MDEC Chairman: Minister with an IQ of cabbage should not be talking about cabotage policy

The submarine cable cabotage issue has once again come under the spotlight when Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong challenged former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to a debate. Following yesterday's Parliament session, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Chairman Dr Rais Hussin, tweeted "Minister with an IQ level of cabbage should not be talking about the cabotage policy".
Cabotage issue: Guan Eng accepts Dr Wee Ka Siong's challenge to debate

The ongoing dispute between DAP's Lim Guan Eng and MCA's Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong over the government's cabotage exemption policies ended with the Bagan MP accepting the transport minister's debate challenge. It began with Bagan MP Lim asking Wee during Question Time in Parliament today to detail Malaysia's exact...
Sabah state govt will decide whether it would lift interstate travel restrictions as less than 70% of its adults are fully vaccinated

If you're planning to travel to Sabah following the lifting of interstate travel restrictions effective 11th October, you might want to put your plans on hold first. Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun have tweeted that the Sabah State Cabinet will decide on Wednesday whether it should adopt the interstate travel relaxation that was announced by the Federal Government.
iPad 2021 now available in Malaysia! | ICYMI #565

Given the success of Samsung's Galaxy Fold devices, Xiaomi may be plotting a new foldable of their own: an upgrade to the Xiaomi Mix Fold. In other news, Apple's new iPad mini and iPad for 2021 are officially available in Malaysia! We'll talk about the specs and pricing for both models.
'They need us': French minister says Paris will 'hold firm' in fishing dispute as he blasts 'failed Brexit'

France will "hold firm" in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a "reasonable" approach and fully in line with the UK's commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
US recognise WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers

Reuters have reported that the United States of America will accept international visitors that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a WHO-approved vaccine. The WHO currently has Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac, and Sinopharm under its Emergency Use List. It is reported a CDC spokeswoman told Reuters...
Indonesia
Microsoft
AWS
Malaysia
Facebook
Singapore
Google
Malaysia to buy 150,000 courses of Molnupiravir to treat COVID-19 patients

Antiviral drug Molnupiravir, developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme will be used for COVID-19 patients who suffered from symptoms for more than five days and the ones in more critical condition (category three, four and five), Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this evening. "For this antiviral pill, it will be...
Cruise ship industry should be regulated over health fears, say academics

Cruise ships are a potential source of human health risks to passengers, staff and land-based residents who live near ports or work in shipyards. There are calls for the cruise ship industry to be effectively regulated to minimise the serious risk it poses to human health. Cruise ships are a...
Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
The Asus ROG Phone 5s is officially here in Malaysia | ICYMI #566

Hey guys, welcome back to another episode of ICYMI. On today's episode let's dive in into the pricing and availability details of the new Apple Watch Series 7. Asus on the other hand has also launched their latest gaming smartphone called the Asus Rog Phone 5s series here in Malaysia and you can get a bunch of goodies if you pre-order them.
COVIDNow: Here's how to view the COVID-19 vaccination rate for each school in Malaysia

Malaysia's National Immunisation Programme is now focusing on teenage vaccination as over 90% of the total adult population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. If you're a parent and want to know the vaccination progress in your child's school, the COVIDNow dashboard is now updated to show more data on the school's vaccination status.
