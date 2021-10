STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old girl was caught with a cutting instrument at New Dorp High School, according to police. After a student alerted the administration, the girl was found to be in possession of a box cutter around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday inside the school at 465 New Dorp Lane, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

