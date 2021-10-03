CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to suit up Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bell is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the Ravens elevated him from their practice squad Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Assuming that's the case, the 29-year-old will play in his first NFL game since the 2020 postseason, when he was a member of the Chiefs. Bell will be part of a crowded backfield that includes Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, and it's unclear if the Ravens plan to make any of those three backs inactive for Week 4. Freeman is the most likely candidate to sit out if Baltimore keeps only three backs active, but even in that scenario, Bell would likely be in store for a light role as part of a committee. Williams has paced the backfield in snaps in each of the Ravens' first three contests, but he's hovered between modest 47 and 51 percent snap shares in each of those games.

www.cbssports.com

