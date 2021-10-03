A beautiful fall week ahead

DENVER- It's going to be a beautiful Monday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this week for metro Denver.

It's also going to be beautiful in the mountains, with highs in the 60s...perfect for viewing those changing colors.

The aspen trees are still full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will remain very good through the weekend and then will begin to fade from north to south over the next week to 10 days.

Warm and dry weather will continue early next week, but there will be some showers coming back into the state later next week.

