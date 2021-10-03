CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' 'Closing Days,' Part 3

By JohnW53
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 7 days ago

Last of 3 posts about notable season-ending games that the Cubs have played during their long history. The Cubs led the East Division by 8.5 games on June 29, 1973, with a record of 47-31. Then they won only 29 of their next 80 games. Going into the final weekend...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2: The whiparound

Since there was a lot of important baseball Sunday afternoon that all started at about the same time, rather than give you a traditional recap of the Cubs’ 3-2 rain-shortened win over the Cardinals, I decided to keep track of when important things happened in other games (as well as in the Cubs game) and present them to you chronologically.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs who hit for 'home run cycle', Part 2

Second of 2 posts about players who completed a home run cycle, hitting 1 of each possible kind, in a single season (98 different players, 168 times) or at least during their years as a Cub (35 players). .......... TIME TRAVELER. Cliff Johnson's Home Run Log at baseball-reference.com show that...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Avoids IL for a Day But Season Likely Done

PITTSBURGH — Unless Nico Hoerner has a sudden and complete recovery from the lingering soreness he has experienced the past week, Cubs manager David Ross doesn’t expect the promising young infielder to play the final four games of the season. That probably seems obvious since Hoerner hasn’t played since starting...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 161

I started writing Heroes and Goats in 2017. That was, therefore, the first time I got to cover silly season baseball. I’m fairly certain that I didn’t coin that term, but I’m not even sure that the reference I saw was to baseball. I really can’t remember the origin. For me, silly season baseball involves a game played between two teams that are mathematically locked into place for the final standings for that year. This game would qualify. The Cardinals have been locked into the second wild card spot for a while and obviously, the Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention sometime in June weeks ago. Of course, prior to 2019 “silly season” was even sillier than it is now, because it used to be accompanied by larger expanded rosters.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 6, Cardinals 5: A Happ-ening!

I was preparing myself to write yet another morose Cubs game recap in which I decried the team’s bullpen, which has blown more leads than any team in baseball this year (46, if you’re counting, which maybe you shouldn’t be). Then, with just one out to go to defeat, Ian...
MLB
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Cubs rally past Cardinals 6-5 as Lester, Kim close their regular seasons

Two Cardinals lefthanded starters who enjoyed summertime success for the club at different intervals this year took the mound for the final time this regular season Saturday night, not knowing if they would be back here anymore. Jon Lester, 37, who won five starts in August and September to reach...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs roster move: Willson Contreras to injured list, Tyler Payne recalled

Willson Contreras has had some minor bumps and bangs over the last week or so, and left Saturday’s game with a hip issue. Bringing Tyler Payne to the active roster is a protection against Erick Castillo being injured and the Cubs not having a suitable backup (the current emergency catcher is Frank Schwindel, and that would, at least, be amusing).
MLB
670 The Score

Report: Hitting coach Anthony Iapoce, Cubs set to part ways

(670 The Score) Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce isn’t expected to return to his position in 2022. Iapoce and the team are set to part ways, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Iapoce served as the Cubs’ hitting coach for the past three seasons after leaving the same position in the Rangers organization to join them.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Percentage of Runners Scored: Final 2021 results

This is a season-ending version of a post that I published several times throughout 2021, most recently on Aug. 3. As you may know, I have no respect for RISP. A hit that sends a runner from second to third, but does not score a run, increases a team's RISP average.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Cardinals look to close with win over Cubs heading into playoffs

The surging St. Louis Cardinals will host the rebuilding Chicago Cubs on Sunday in the Cardinals’ final tuneup for the National League wild-card game on Wednesday. The teams split the first two contests of this three-game series at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals (90-71) posted a 4-3 victory Friday before the Cubs (70-91) rallied for a 6-5 win the following day.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A Cubs fan’s guide to the 2021 AL Wild Card Game

The playoffs are here and for the second time in seven years the Cubs will not be part of it. To say this feels different than when they missed the playoffs in 2019 seems like a colossal understatement. The Cubs’ front office took a beloved core who finally hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy at the corner of Clark and Addison just five years ago and traded all of them to playoff contenders in return for young prospects who might make it to MLB by 2023 or 2024 if fans are really lucky.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: The state of the National

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the secret afterparty for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s always a pleasure to see you stop by. We’re going to waive the cover charge tonight just for you. We’ve saved you a prime table. Your waitress will take your order now. Bring your own beverage.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs got value in the Jake Marisnick trade — and also a chance to see other OF contributors

Really, I get it. People who were upset that Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez were traded? I get it. That Jed Hoyer and others were unable to come to a long-term financial agreement with any of the three upsets people is entirely understandable. That Tom Ricketts seems to prioritize wealth retention over keeping popular players around might send Cubs fans away from being Cubs fans is a valid contention. Defending Ricketts isn’t required. However, not all of the July trades were contentious. The Jake Marisnick trade might have worked out as well as the Joc Pederson trade.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs final season grades: Hitters

The swirling roster turnover of the 2021 Cubs can be shown in this number: 16. That’s the number of players I gave midseason grades who are no longer on the team, either by trade, release, demotion or injury. That’s a lot. There were 69 different men who appeared in at...
MLB
MLB

Source: Iapoce, Cubs expected to part ways

CHICAGO -- The Cubs brought Anthony Iapoce back to the organization three seasons ago as hitting coach to reconnect with a core group he helped develop. After a season of drastic change, Chicago is expected to move in a different direction. On Tuesday, MLB.com learned that Iapoce is not expected...
MLB

