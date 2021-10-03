CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo celebrates the life of NBA legend Cliff 'Uncle Cliffy' Robinson

By Paul Ross
 6 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is celebrating the life of NBA legend Cliff 'Uncle Cliffy' Robinson who died just over one year ago at age 53.

Robinson was born and raised in Buffalo and attended Riverside High School.

Robinson played 20 seasons in the NBA, winning the Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and becoming an all-star in 1994.

The celebration of life for Robinson will continue on Sunday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Community Policy