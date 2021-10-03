IN Focus: Lawmakers give final approval to redistricting plan, House Minority Leader GiaQuinta previews session

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers have passed their new redistricting maps through the legislature, with Governor Eric Holcomb expected to sign off on the new districts. The boundaries were drawn after weeks of committee meetings and public comment. Still, Indiana Democrats and those opposed to the map drawn by the Republican supermajority say concerns of Hoosiers were not heard or taken seriously. They are also calling out the lack of transparency with creating the maps, with some calling the new districts uncompetitive and another example of gerrymandering in progress.