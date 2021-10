These updates for the EcoBoost and V8 models could be the last for the current-gen Mustang. It's no secret that the current-gen Mustang has its days numbered and that an all-new model is on the Horizon. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that he wants the new iteration of the cultural icon to be a true poster car, even if he won't say when it will debut or what secrets it hides. So it's important that we not forget that there's a Mustang still on sale today—and that it's getting a bit of special treatment for what could potentially be one of the final model updates of the current generation.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO