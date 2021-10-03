CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Panel to advise state on reducing lead in drinking water

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48z07N_0cFk1qJ600

A panel of experts is being assembled to advise Michigan officials on how to reduce lead in drinking water.

The creation of the seven-member panel was announced Friday by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

Academic and water system engineering experts will be selected for the panel which will meet on a regular schedule and be available as a resource on an as-needed basis, EGLE said.

The state is pushing efforts to reduce lead exposures caused by aging water distribution infrastructure in several communities with the goal of removing lead contamination from drinking water statewide.

The agency said its Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division regulates 2,685 public drinking water systems under the state’s Lead and Copper Rule.

Last month, the state said it would provide bottled water and water filters in Benton Harbor, where tests have revealed elevated levels of lead.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for spending $20 million in Benton Harbor to replace nearly 6,000 service lines, most suspected of containing lead, within five years.

Benton Harbor is in the southwestern corner of Michigan, roughly 200 miles from Flint, where lead flowed through old pipes in 2014-15 because water pulled from a river wasn’t properly treated to reduce corrosion.

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Residents Of Poestenkill Discuss PFOA-Contaminated Drinking Water

Residents of the Rensserlaer County town of Poestenkill gathered at Monday night to discuss the recent discovery of PFOA in drinking water. Averill Park Central School District water supplies tested in January showed levels of PFOA above 10 parts per trillion at the Algonquin Middle School. Water fountains were shut down and bottled water was provided for drinking, cooking, and dishwashing. Since then the district says it has worked closely with the county, the state Education Department and Town of Poestenkill to develop a plan to address the contamination.
POESTENKILL, NY
WCAX

North Hero drinking water warning

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - If you live in North Hero, you may need to boil your water until further notice. The town is repairing a main water line on US Route 2, which could contaminate systems south of and including Jerusalem Place. Officials urge you to boil your tap water, as it poses a potential health risk to users. They estimate the fix will take until at least Wednesday.
NORTH HERO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Fairhaven BPW Drinking Water Problem

Customers of the Town of Fairhaven were notified on September 17, 2021, of a problem with our drinking water and were advised to boil water. We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected, the water is safe to drink and cook with and that it is no longer necessary to boil water. We thank the residents and businesses for their patience while we worked to address this matter.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
techacute.com

SOURCE Hydropanels Makes Renewable Drinking Water Accessible

The Earth is made up of almost three-quarters of water. Unfortunately, only 3% of this is fresh water and 1.2% drinkable water. With the unequal distribution of this very valuable resource, most communities are having trouble gaining access to safe and drinkable water. SOURCE‘s mission is to make drinking water...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
theridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood Water Virtual Information Session on PFOS/PFOA in the Drinking Water

Ridgewood NJ, on October 5th ,Ridgewood Water gave a presentation on PFOS/PFOA :. All customers in Ridgewood Water’s service area should have received, or will be receiving shortly, a non-emergency notice about the levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in the drinking water supply. For the past few years, Ridgewood Water...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Flint Water#Water Filters#Water Systems#Energy#Lead And Copper Rule
Boston Globe

Using seashells as a sustainable drinking water treatment

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Jennifer Newport, a University of Rhode Island senior majoring in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Health officials advise Michigan town to use bottled water amid what local activists call a "persistent" lead crisis

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) on Wednesday recommended residents of Benton Harbor rely on bottled water instead of tap water as a precautionary measure while various agencies work to decrease the risk of lead exposure. Activist groups say lead in the city's drinking water has been a "persistent, widespread, and severe public health crisis" for at least the past three years.
MICHIGAN STATE
kttn.com

Trenton Water Plant to add chemicals to water which helps to cleanse water pipe walls and reduce biofilm

Beginning Friday, October 1, 2021, the Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant will begin utilizing free chlorine, or a free chlorine conversion, in its water system. This entails feeding free chlorine, instead of chloramines (chlorine combined with ammonia), as the disinfectant leaving the Water Treatment Plant. This free chlorine conversion,...
TRENTON, MO
Lake County Record Bee

Don’t drink lake water

LAKE COUNTY— A Public Health advisory warning against drinking tap water directly piped or pumped in from Clear Lake remains in effect for homes with private systems in the Oaks and Lower Lake arms of the lake. Water drawn from those locations should not be consumed, used for cooking, making...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
knau.org

Arizona panel votes to reduce utility's potential profits

Arizona regulators are moving to reduce the potential profits of the state’s largest electricity provider as part of a pending rate-setting case that also includes major coal-related issues. The Corporation Commission voted 4-1 Wednesday to reduce Arizona Public Service Co.’s authorized profit on expenses to 8.7%, from 10%. Commissioner Justin...
ARIZONA STATE
riverheadlocal.com

Riverhead inks grant contract with state for $627,327 to replace old water lines containing lead

Riverhead has inked a grant agreement with the State of New York for more than $627,000 in funding to replace water service lines in downtown Riverhead that contain lead. The $627,327 grant award, one of 18 made to municipalities statewide as part of the State Department of Health’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program, was announced by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in July 2019.
RIVERHEAD, NY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy