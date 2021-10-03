CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Man killed in southwestern Michigan police shooting

 6 days ago
Police officers fatally shot a 28-year-old man in southwestern Michigan after authorities say he charged at them with a knife.

The confrontation happened about 11 p.m. Thursday at a trailer park near Niles after a 911 caller reported a man with a knife, the Berrien County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies found Chaz McGowen of Benton Harbor, but he refused to drop the weapon even after deputies used what the office called “less lethal rounds” against him. That is when he charged at the deputies and they shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

The Michigan State Police have taken over the shooting investigation.

The identities of the two deputies involved will not be released until the investigation is completed, the sheriff’s office said. They have been placed on administrative leave.

Susan Freeman
4d ago

sad that people would comment this is good it is terrible. for all involved. including the family and friends of the poor man.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

