CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sanders says there may be 'give and take' on reconciliation price tag

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1mBZ_0cFk1l8h00
© Greg Nash

Sen.

(I-Vt.) acknowledged on Sunday that there may have to be some “give and take” on lowering the price tag for a reconciliation bill.

Sanders told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that he knows he's not going to get the full amount he wants to address the social spending priorities that progressives are aiming for.

“What the president has said is that there's going to have to be some give and take, and I think that that's right. I think if anything, Jonathan, when we especially talk about the crisis of climate change and the need to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel, the $6 trillion that I originally proposed was probably too little,” Sanders told Karl on Sunday. “Three and a half trillion should be a minimum, but I accept that there's gonna have to be give and take.”

Moderates and progressives came to a deadlock this week as attempts to bring a vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill failed. House Speaker

(D-Calif.) had aimed to have the House hold a vote on the bipartisan bill on Thursday, however progressives threatened to tank the bill unless the reconciliation package was passed first.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill has been languishing in the House since the Senate passed the bill in a 69-30 vote in August.

However, Sens.

(D-W.Va.) and

(D-Ariz.) held up the bill over its $3.5 trillion topline price tag. Manchin revealed this week that he would support a $1.5 trillion price tag instead, well below what moderates are looking for.

Plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill were punted again on Friday as

broke the news that a vote on the legislation would not take place in the House. According to two lawmakers in the room, Biden threw out a range that congressional Democrats could seek instead - between $1.9 trillion to $2.3 trillion.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Post

A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 8 WROC

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#I Vt#Abc#Jonkarl#House
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

$3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill: Capito says no at any price tag

WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press conference Thursday some items in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill would help state residents, but too much money has already been spent. “Look at all the money we have spent,” she said, referring to several...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

352K+
Followers
40K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy