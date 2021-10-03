Newport News One City Marathon races return in 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Runners, take your marks: the One City Marathon will return to Newport News in 2022 for a weekend-long event.

According to the City of Newport News, the 2022 Newport News One City Marathon will host in-person races, celebrations and activities on March 5 and 6, 2022. Last year's event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Race weekend will begin Saturday, March 5, with the new Maritime 5K race and Nautical Mile Fun Run taking place at the Newport News City Center. Family-friendly activities and entertainment will be offered throughout the day.

A half-marathon, a marathon relay and the One City Marathon will take place Sunday, March 6, beginning in Newport News Park and taking runners on a flat and fast course down the city's historic streets.

The weekend will conclude with a celebration in the city's Yard District. The entire community is invited to 23rd Street to welcome runners and enjoy food, drinks, activities and vendors.

To learn more about the races or register for a race, click here.