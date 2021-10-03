CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Landon Donovan at Dignity Health Sports Park

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 days ago

Former LA Galaxy star Landon Donovan will be honored by the team Sunday with a day of tributes, highlighted by the unveiling of a statue at Dignity Health Sports Park and his induction into the Galaxy’s Ring of Honor. Donovan will join David Beckham as the only Galaxy players to...

mynewsla.com

