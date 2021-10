The Browns’ defense played very well after the opening drive, while QB Baker Mayfield had one of his worst games as a pro — despite that, the defensive effort allowed Cleveland to prevail by a final score of 14-7. I apologize to the defense profusely for thinking their effort against the Bears last week was “just because of the Bears” — the defense delivered in even more impressive fashion this week, given the opponent. Let’s get to the recap, as Cleveland is now 3-1 on the season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO