Y&T rocker takes winemaking curtain call
Blame it on the pandemic, but Meniketti Wines—the second act of Dave Meniketti of the heavy metal band Y&T and his wife Jill—is coming to a close. The couple began making wine at the behest of Rob Jensen of Testarossa, the Los Gatos facility where they made their first vintage in 2013. Buoyed by the reception, the couple sought their own fruit and connected with winemaker Sabrine Rodems of Wrath to produce a series of vintages.www.mercurynews.com
