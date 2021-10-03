Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU lost to Auburn
Here's everything LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said after the Tigers lost to Auburn Saturday night. Opening statement...“Very disappointing loss. I thought our guys fought very hard. We couldn’t capitalize on some opportunities, especially in the red zone. We had to settle for some field goals. Their quarterback, we couldn’t get him down. He made some tremendous plays, so give him credit. That was the ballgame, we couldn’t run the football, we couldn’t block well up front, and we couldn’t tackle the quarterback.”247sports.com
