CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Most employers are monitoring your online activity. ‘Tattleware’ makes it worse

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Miller
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30p6l2_0cFjzgh600

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) – The thought of your boss checking in on you every minute just to make sure you’re still working at your desk may sound like a nightmare scenario, but for many, it’s their reality.

This tool is already being used by employers all over the country with remote workers, and it’s becoming more common as the pandemic drags on.

In fact, a survey from earlier this year found 78% of employers reported using employee-monitoring software to track worker performance and/or online activity.

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

However, the software that enables employers to monitor their workers and using it to constantly keep tabs on them has several less-than-flattering names, with “tattleware” and “bossware” being among them.

Texas-based ActiveOps designs this type of monitoring software. CEO Spencer O’Leary said it has productive uses, but companies can also abuse it.

“Some organizations have decided they want to measure every second of every minute of every day of an employee’s working time,” he said. “They’re the type of organization that wants to entrap their workforce.”

Unsurprisingly, employees don’t like this.

That same survey mentioned above found that 59% of employees report feeling stress and/or anxiety about their employers using these monitoring tools.

“Employees vote with their feet,” O’Leary said. “Some employers have decided not to tell their employees that they’re doing these things [and] when they do find out, and they will, they’re just voting with their feet and leave to work for somebody else.”

O’Leary said it’s much more valuable to simply measure what gets done by the end of the day, rather than whether or not an employee is constantly sitting at their desk.

“Production, how much work I get done, and well-being, making sure the employees are okay — if employers do that, I think this level of monitoring can be a real positive experience for everybody.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Are your children safe online? Bark and Cricket offer monitoring app to parents

Children’s safety while online has been a major concern for some time now, and companies are increasingly trying to take a proactive role in managing the risk. Cricket Wireless and Bark Technologies are the latest example. They are offering the free and discounted use of their parental monitoring app, called Bark, which helps families to better understand and safely monitor their children during their everyday online activities.
KIDS
countynewsonline.org

Report: Monitoring online student activity may create privacy disparities

School systems’ monitoring practices for student online activity may be leading to disproportionate disciplinary practices or intruding on students’ privacy, according to a new report from the Center for Democracy & Technology. Students in lower-income school districts, for instance, are subjected to more monitoring because they are more likely to...
EDUCATION
theridgewoodblog.net

Digital.com Survey Reveals 60 Percent of Employers Use Monitoring Software to Track Activities of Remote Workers

Ridgewood NJ, Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published findings from a new survey analyzing the use of monitoring software to keep track of remote employee activity. Research experts examined responses from 1,250 employers with some or all employees working from home.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Software#Weather#Tattleware#Activeops
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

FBI Always Warns Us To Stop Clicking

We used to tip off scammers by letting the community know what they were up to but now FBI gives us a list of red flags to look out for because scammers switch up how they do things if they read the same news we do. Here’s the deal, if you’ve been scammed once, it’s likely you’ll be scammed a second or third time. When they call us their pitches sound legit and even the romantic scams seem real. Many scammers prey on people that support non-profits because we post it online. Our FBI Charlotte office is launching a new public awareness message, “Scams change, red flags don’t.” No matter what type of story you hear via email, text, phone, social media, by mail or in person; scams change. We all need to be a detective regarding what we click and where we click it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You have the power to raise your Social Security benefit. The higher your benefit, the more flexibility you'll have during retirement. These secrets could be your ticket to a more generous benefit for life. The higher a Social Security benefit you lock in, the more monthly income you'll have to...
BUSINESS
WKBN

WKBN

1K+
Followers
661
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy