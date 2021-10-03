CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Gordon Brown warns 3.5m households face fuel poverty this winter

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oe1AF_0cFjzfoN00
Former prime minister Gordon Brown speaks during a Christian Aid Week event in London, Britain May 12, 2019. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

The former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded fresh government financial support for households struggling to pay energy bills as he warned almost a million more households would be in fuel poverty this winter.

Poor households were being hit by a “double whammy” of energy price increases and benefit cuts , Brown said, and described the recent announcement of a new £500m hardship fund as a cynical ministerial ploy.

Brown, who made the benefit system more generous when he was chancellor of the exchequer between 1997 and 2007, called on his Conservative successor, Rishi Sunak, to abandon this week’s £20 cut to universal credit.

Related: Gordon Brown: universal credit cut ‘vindictive and indefensible’

Citing research by two York university academics, Prof Jonathan Bradshaw and Dr Antonia Keung, Brown said hundreds of thousands of families would be unable to pay their energy bills in the coming months, or only be able to do so by going short of food.

The York University research showed there are currently just over 2.5m households in fuel poverty, a situation where more than 10% of net income is spent on energy bills. Based on an estimate of a cumulative 15% increase in gas and electricity bills over the next year, the study said the number of households in fuel poverty would rise to just under 3.5m.

Brown said: “These figures show poor families face the worst winter for decades. Having taken away £6bn and handed back only £500m with the new fund, they are offering to replace the £20-a-week cut with £1.66, knowing that it is wiped out immediately twice over by the fuel bills rise.”

A higher energy bills cap came into force from 1 October , with about 15m households facing a 12% rise in energy bills. Those on standard tariffs, with typical household levels of energy use, could see an increase of £139 – from £1,138 to £1,277 a year while households with larger than average energy use would pay more than £1,277 a year.

The former chancellor said the cut in universal criedt to its pre-pandemic level was “immoral” at a time when families were facing acute cost of living pressures.

“I am surprised to see how bad the figures are. They show how many people are living on the edge. 2021 is the worst time to be poor in Britain. Food prices are rising, fuel prices are rising and benefits are being cut.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Factories face temporary closures within weeks over spiralling energy costs, industry warns

Steel, ceramics and chemicals factories could be forced to temporarily close within weeks due to rocketing electricity and gas prices, the government will be warned today. Industry leaders in these energy intensive sectors will meet the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday afternoon. They plan to lay out the severe impact energy prices for electricity and natural gas have had on their operations, the Independent understands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fears of Christmas chaos as energy price spike sparks warnings of factory shutdowns

Fears are growing of Christmas chaos for British businesses and consumers after industry warned of factory shutdowns within weeks as fuel prices spiral upwards.In an emergency conference call with energy intensive industries, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was warned that electricity costs five times their normal level were “not sustainable” for a host of companies – some of which risk irreparable damage to facilities if they are forced to turn the power off.Meanwhile, in an indication of growing concern in Downing Street about shortages in the shops at Christmas, Boris Johnson appointed a supply chain tsar to try to ensure the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Industry leader warns factories could stop production due to energy costs

An industry leader has warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, attended a meeting with the Business Secretary and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.He said: “When we talked with the Secretary of State this afternoon, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gordon Brown
AFP

Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. - Industrial revolution turns green - "We are taking what was from the industrial revolution -- and we're using it for the green revolution," Wilkes told AFP. Heat from the water has so far only been used for the heating of the facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Kwarteng insists price cap will remain in place this winter amid calls from energy firms

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has promised that the price cap will remain this winter amid pressure from energy firms.Mr Kwarteng said Britain will not run out of gas this winter and keeping the energy cap in place was “non-negotiable” after some firms call for a price hike to prevent more collapses as wholesale gas prices soar. The vow comes as leaders in the heavy industry have warned of factories halting production if rising gas prices are not brought under control. Current wholesale gas prices are at £2.50 per therm while the price cap is holding domestic consumer prices at 65p...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Treasury denies talks with Business Secretary over energy crisis support

Hopes that firms could receive major packages of support to weather the energy crisis this winter faded as the Treasury denied there have been talks with the Business Department.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng indicated on Sunday that struggling manufacturers and energy firms will not get much more support but said he is working closely with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help industry.However, a senior Treasury source insisted to the PA news agency that no such talks have taken place despite firms pleading for help to prevent further collapses as wholesale gas prices spiral.Mr Kwarteng said he is certain that the lights will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Poverty#Gas Prices#Britain#Food Prices#Uk#Conservative#Universal Credit#York University
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gas price spike will add £29bn to UK electricity bills next year, analysis finds

UK households and businesses will pay almost three times as much for electricity next year compared to government forecasts made just months ago, putting huge strain on household budgets and the wider economic recovery, according to new analysis.The UK’s total spend on electricity will rise by £29bn to £47.5bn due to a massive spike in gas prices, the energy think tank Ember calculated. Ember said the figures underline how important it is to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.Its report, shared exclusively with The Independent, used forward prices for electricity through 2022 to calculate that electricity will cost...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Around 14 million households will face ‘significant rise’ in their energy bills

Households can expect to see a “significant rise” in their bills when the price cap review takes place in February, according to the boss of energy regulator Ofgem. Chief executive Jonathan Brearley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can’t predict everything, and the wholesale market, as we’ve seen, has gone up and down extremely quickly so we can’t predict fully what that will be.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills set to rise by £400 for millions of households in the spring as gas price soars to record high

Energy bills are set to jump by almost one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April. It would mean the cost of gas and electricity for the average home is around £1,660 per year.The unprecedented...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

PM appoints former Tesco boss as adviser to help ease supply chain crisis

Boris Johnson has appointed former Tesco chief executive Sir Dave Lewis as a supply chain adviser to fix both the immediate crisis facing a number of British industries and prevent future chaos.Sir Dave, who stepped down from the supermarket giant in September last year after turning around its fortunes following its major accounting scandal, will work with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay, as it was revealed around one in six adults in Britain have been unable to buy essential food items in the last fortnight.Some 17% of adults said they had not...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Petrol retailers call for inquiry into fuel supply crisis

A trade body which represents thousands of fuel retailers has called for an independent inquiry into the ongoing fuel supply problems.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said that deliveries were still far too slow and that the recovery is “simply not happening quickly enough.” They also suggested that both motorists and forecourt owners need protection to prevent the crisis from occuring again.PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis. “There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rising costs and tax leave businesses with ‘damp spirit’, says CBI chief

A “September damp spirit” replaced “August ambition” among business leaders in the face of rising costs, the head of the CBI has said.Tony Danker told a CBI-run online event on Thursday that businesses had been “infuriated by the tone” of the Government which at times seemed to accused them of preferring cheap migrant labour to paying higher wages.He said: “I’ve had calls from members all week with exactly one point which is, ‘Really? We’re doing this now? We’re not rolling up our sleeves to sort these problems?’”However, he described the events of the last fortnight as “peak politics” that...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Government launches £500m support fund for vulnerable households over winter

Local authorities will have access to the Household Support Fund from October. The Government has launched a new £500 million scheme to help vulnerable households over winter. The Household Support Fund will be distributed by councils in England which can assist the community through small grants to meet daily needs...
U.K.
BBC

Eirgrid: Irish electricity operator warns of 'challenging' winter

The company which operates the electricity grids in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has warned of a "challenging" winter. EirGrid says low availability of power plant continues to be a concern. It does not expect a deficit of supply this year but has pointed to growing risks in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Calls for £70 uplift in Scots winter fuel payment

Scottish ministers have been urged to boost the winter fuel payment to help pensioners afford rising energy costs. In his speech to the Labour conference, Anas Sarwar said Holyrood's powers could be used to increase the allowance by £70 for those on lower incomes. The Scottish party leader said ministers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned. "The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy