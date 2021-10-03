Riley Green Brings Nephew On Stage To Sing With Him At The Grand Ole Opry

Go ahead and melt my heart why don’t ya, Riley Green?

At the 96th birthday celebration for the Grand Ole Opry last night, Riley opened the show with his current single “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” and closed his set with his fan-favorite track “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died”, ahead of a few other performances by Don Schlitz, Rhonda Vincent and Yola.

And I think he just won uncle of the year for the song he played in the middle…

During the best part of his set, he brought his little nephew, Joe, out to join him on stage to help him sing his first #1 hit “There Was This Girl”.

It was one of the cutest things I’ve seen in a while, and I’m sure it will certainly be a special moment for Joe that he remembers for the rest of his life.

And, to top it all off, Riley said it was 7-year-old Joe’s first time at the Opry:

“If y’all don’t mind I’m gonna have my nephew, he’s never been to the Grand Ole Opry, help me sing this song right here one time. This is my buddy Joe right here.

I used to build houses for a living in northeast Alabama and now I’ve got songs on the radio. This is my first #1 and my first gold record. A song I wrote called ‘There Was This Girl'”.

Absolutely adorable… and I think it’s safe to say that Uncle Riley approves.

After Riley helped Joe get back to his seat in the audience with his family, he summed it up best:

“Talk about stealin’ the show.”

I’d say that’s quite an accomplishment when your uncle plays to crowds like this every weekend: