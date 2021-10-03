The Theology of Cinema: Kingdom of God

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 5:13-16. Over the past several weeks, we have been looking at the Beatitudes, those blessings with which our Lord opens the Sermon on the Mount. The Lord Jesus wanted his disciples to know at the outset that the life of holiness, the way of Christ, even the way of the cross, even persecution and death is the blessed life. It is the believer who has satisfaction. It is the believer who has true happiness. It is the believer who has fulfillment. It is the believer and the believer alone in Christ who knows and experiences true blessedness. The relationship between the Christian and the world is the theme of Jesus's message. And in verses 13-16, Jesus is telling us how we ought to relate to the world. And he knows that if we understand that the world is in opposition to us that we are going to have one of two tendencies. One tendency is going to be to withdraw from the world. The other tendency is to compromise. So isolation and compromise are both temptations that every generation of Christians face as we contemplate what our proper relationship is to the world. However, Jesus answers our tendencies to withdraw and to compromise by telling us that we are to be salt and light. Thus, Jesus teaches us two lessons from this passage. First, we learn that Christians must be distinct from the world for the sake of the world. Secondly, we learn that Christians must be concerned for the world.

