MLW Roundup: Opera Cup tournament bracket, Warhorse, more!

The world of MLW never sleeps. Let’s catch up on the news of the week. MLW released the brackets for the Opera Cup tournament. Tom Lawlor gets no respect. The defending Opera Cup winner has to rumble against arguably the #2 man in the field. Davey Richards proved there is no rust from his lay-off when beating TJP in singles action on Fusion: ALPHA. Whoever wins between Lawlor and Richards should be the favorite to take home the trophy. On the other side of the bracket, I’m looking at Calvin Tankman using his heavyweight hustle to advance to the final. Overall, I believe Filthy Tom will become a two-time Opera Cup primo uomo.