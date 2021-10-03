CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mojo Rawley teases signing with ‘a certain three-letter company out

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne wrestler we haven’t heard all that much from since his release from WWE is Mojo Rawley, who was last seen with a bit part in the movie Snake Eyes that released back in July. He’s kept busy in the meantime, though, as he recently announced a new gig with TMZ:

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

What will happen to Becky Lynch now?

The match for the women's title between Friday Night Smackdown champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair was staged this night. The two staged a very interesting match, however, which ended with a No Contest and disqualification due to the intervention of the returning Sasha Banks who attacked both contenders and gave an important signal for the belt.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mojo Rawley
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

WWE Must Retire The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE seems intent on destroying their own women’s tag team division. I want nothing more than a rich, developed, secondary title for the female wrestlers of WWE. Frankly, they’re too talented not to have multiple prizes to fight over. There has never been a better time in WWE history for their women’s division. It is deep, it has characters, it has absolute talent. Of course, it made sense for WWE to create the Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2019. They had too much talent on hand not to.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Zhang Weili reflects on Rose Namajunas’ ‘better dead than red’ comments: ‘It’s not a good thing to mix sport with politics’

Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas’ first encounter at UFC 261 in April became a lot more political than anticipated. Ahead of the strawweight title clash, Namajunas gave an interview to Lithuanian media where she expressed her thoughts on her background along with Zhang’s ultimately leading to her “better dead than red” comments.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Combat#Wrestling Inc
wrestlinginc.com

SmackDown Match Reportedly Was Supposed To Finish Differently

The October 8 SmackDown match between Carmella and Liv Morgan was supposed to end differently, according to Fightful Select. According to the report, Liv Morgan was actually supposed to win the Queen’s Crown tournament first-round match instead of Carmella. Fightful also noted that there is significant frustration from talent and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Teases Signing, Gets New Hosting Gig

Yesterday it was announced formed WWE star Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is the new co-host of TMZ Sports. He’ll be joining Mike Babcock and Renee Montgomery weeknights on FS1. Muhtadi was also on The Dan Le Batard Show where he was asked about getting back in the ring. He teased an announcement regarding that is coming on Monday.
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Updates On Former WWE Superstars Mojo Rawley & Bo Dallas

Former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) has officially signed on to become the new co-host of the TMZ Sports show that airs every Monday through Friday on FS1. You can check out his official announcement below:. Also, former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas has officially launched his YouTube channel. He...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Mojo Rawley On His Hype Bros Team With Zack Ryder, Not Getting a Proper Feud After Split

Mojo Rawley looked back on his Hype Bros team with Zack Ryder and their on-screen split in a new interview. Rawley was a guest on Highspots Wrestling Network’s Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero and discussed the team, which saw them split soon after debuting on Smackdown in 2016. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mojo Rawley Says He Was Supposed To Be In New “League Of Nations” Stable In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently revealed on the Shoot Conversations podcast with Chris Hero that he was in talks to form a new League of Nations stable alongside Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro but those creative plans didn’t come to pass. Rawley said: “My most recent Mania, I’m doing the...
WWE
ComicBook

Mojo Rawley Reveals Frustration Over WWE Dropping Feud with Zack Ryder After Breaking Up Hype Bros

At one point in time on WWE television, there was a long play story involving the Hype Bros, which consisted of Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder. They would move from NXT to Monday Night Raw and would stay in the mix for a minute until they were broken up thanks to Rawley turning on Ryder, igniting a feud between the two. At least, that was the assumption, but unfortunately, that feud never materialized, even with the two giving it their all through social media promos. Rawley and Ryder would later be released by WWE, and that of course put the true end to any hopes of ending that storyline. In a new interview with Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, Rawley talked about the winding road the duo took to get to the main roster and the frustration of never being able to really tell the story they wanted.
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

This is why AEW is king right now

Any wrestling fan could be excused for having their brains scrambled by the sight of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson staring at each other from across the ring before actually engaging. It was not something we’d ever conceived of actually happening, and even when we knew it was going to happen months ago, it’s still hard to wrap one’s arms around. It’s like seeing your favorite band for the first time. You may have had the tickets for months, but until the lights go down, it’s not really real.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mojo Rawley Reveals What His Starting Salary Was In WWE NXT, More

During a recent appearance on the “Shoot Conversations” podcast, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley revealed what the starting salary was for NXT wrestlers when he was working on the brand, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his starting salary in NXT: “When I...
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

Multiple teams broken up in final WWE Draft picks on

Just like they did in announcing additional draft picks on Talking Smack after the first round of the draft on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE finished off this year’s draft on Raw Talk after concluding night two on Monday Night Raw. There were a few wrestlers still in need of a...
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

Bada bing! Based on early reactions, NXT’s Tony D’Angelo is

When NXT started rolling out introductory videos for Tony D’Angelo, an Italian-American from Chicago whose family has interests in the waste management business, many an eye was rolled. Some probably even exclaimed, “oof, Madon’!”. But when the amateur wrestler from the University of Buffalo debuted with a win over Malik...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy