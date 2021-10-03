Mojo Rawley teases signing with ‘a certain three-letter company out

At one point in time on WWE television, there was a long play story involving the Hype Bros, which consisted of Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder. They would move from NXT to Monday Night Raw and would stay in the mix for a minute until they were broken up thanks to Rawley turning on Ryder, igniting a feud between the two. At least, that was the assumption, but unfortunately, that feud never materialized, even with the two giving it their all through social media promos. Rawley and Ryder would later be released by WWE, and that of course put the true end to any hopes of ending that storyline. In a new interview with Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, Rawley talked about the winding road the duo took to get to the main roster and the frustration of never being able to really tell the story they wanted.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO