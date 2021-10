Nikki Bella revealed that her health complications have put her on the ‘retired bench for life’ during a new interview with sister Brie. Nikki Bella won’t be back in the ring anytime soon. The former wrestler, 37, and her sister Brie appeared on the web series Sippin The Tea TV Show on September 30, chatting all things wrestling and sisterhood. During the interview, Nikki revealed that her doctors have put her on the “retired bench for life.” The revelation came when she said she would love to someday have her son Matteo, 1, join her ringside.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO