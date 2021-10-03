This Batmobile Replica Is A Brilliant Recreation

Few cars are as captivating to the young child as the Batmobile, and in every era, there's been a different version of the car for that generation to resonate with. The evolution of the car has come a long way, but that fascination with the Batmobile often endures beyond design changes and adulthood. For some, that means recreating your childhood dream by building a replica of the Batmobile, and we've seen some horrible ones in our time. We've also seen some beauties, some of which are even road legal, and today's feature is one such example. Added to an upcoming auction through Mecum, it could be yours.