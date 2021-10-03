Flood Advisory issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Montgomery; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Cheatham County in middle Tennessee Dickson County in middle Tennessee Northwestern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Houston County in middle Tennessee Humphreys County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Montgomery County in middle Tennessee Robertson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Dickson, Ashland City, Waverly, Camden, Coopertown, White Bluff, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Cross Plains, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Orlinda, Vanleer, Cedar Hill, Slayden and Cheatham Dam.