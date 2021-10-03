CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheatham County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Montgomery; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Cheatham County in middle Tennessee Dickson County in middle Tennessee Northwestern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Houston County in middle Tennessee Humphreys County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Montgomery County in middle Tennessee Robertson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Dickson, Ashland City, Waverly, Camden, Coopertown, White Bluff, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Cross Plains, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Orlinda, Vanleer, Cedar Hill, Slayden and Cheatham Dam.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taiwan president says nation will not bow to pressure from China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday said that Taiwan would not bow to pressure from China to submit to its rule as Beijing ramps up pressure on the island. Tsai made the declaration while speaking at a National Day rally, Reuters reported. She said that she hoped for tensions to ease and said Taiwan would not "act rashly."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Camden, TN
County
Houston County, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Orlinda, TN
City
Mcewen, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
City
Waverly, TN
County
Montgomery County, TN
City
New Johnsonville, TN
County
Hickman County, TN
City
Ashland City, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
City
Dickson, TN
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Cedar Hill, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Cross Plains, TN
City
Springfield, TN
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Vanleer

Comments / 0

Community Policy