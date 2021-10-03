Is Vigil new tonight on BBC One? Season 2 hopes
Is Vigil new tonight on BBC One? Within this article we’ll take a larger look at that, plus also discuss the potential future of the show. So where should we begin here? We suppose that the best possible place is by getting the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any others on the air for at least a good while. Last week was the big season 1 finale, and a chance for the show to tie together at least some of their biggest loose ends.cartermatt.com
Comments / 0