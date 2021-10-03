CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Vigil new tonight on BBC One? Season 2 hopes

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Vigil new tonight on BBC One? Within this article we’ll take a larger look at that, plus also discuss the potential future of the show. So where should we begin here? We suppose that the best possible place is by getting the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any others on the air for at least a good while. Last week was the big season 1 finale, and a chance for the show to tie together at least some of their biggest loose ends.

cartermatt.com

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
Popculture

'The Neighborhood' Character to Suffer Devastating Loss in Upcoming Episode

The Neighborhood is a comedy, but new showrunner Meg DeLoatch plans to take the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, in a more serious direction in Season 4. In the upcoming Oct. 11 episode of the CBS sitcom, Beth Behrs' character Gemma will suffer a miscarriage, inspired by DeLoatch's own experiences. DeLoatch defended using a multi-camera sitcom to tell this story, noting it helps normalize the discussion of a tragedy millions of parents face.
tvinsider.com

‘Ghosts’: What Did You Think of CBS’ Spooky New Comedy? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts, Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2, “Pilot”/”Hello!”]. If you love the supernatural but you’re not big on scares, CBS’ charming new comedy Ghosts might be the show for you. In the premiere episode, the action kicks off at Woodstone House, a big...
cartermatt.com

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? More season 5 spoilers

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we finally about to see the Big Bang Theory prequel back on the air? There’s of course a lot of stuff we’re getting excited for already. Unfortunately, there’s one more week that we’ll have to let this excitement build. There is no...
Rose Leslie
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’: TV Review

As anybody who has engaged in a property search or watched House Hunters can tell you, it’s always easy to talk yourself out of a place. You can get hung up on the noise from an airplane flight path, the confusing electrical wiring or the dozen ghosts living in the attic. It’s equally easy, though, to talk yourself past almost any impediment, usually relying on one of a few familiar real estate cliches — “Location, location, location” or “You can repaint” or that eternal classic, “It’s got great bones.” I’m not sure if that’s my description of the plot of CBS’...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 4: Our biggest fear for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs

Season 19 episode 4 is poised to arrive on CBS in just a matter of days, and it’s an understatement so say we’re worried. In particular, we’re concerned over the future of Mark Harmon’s character of Gibbs and there are a few different reasons for that. If you recall, before...
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Vigil star Anjli Mohindra on making the hit BBC drama and navigating the TV industry as a woman of colour

Vigil episodes 1-5 spoilers ahead. It had been a while since we’d been utterly absorbed into the gripping plot of a solid TV series. Then came BBC One’s Vigil. The six-part drama, following the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a nuclear submarine, has had the nation hooked from its very first episode, with all the ingredients for exceptional viewing. An all-star cast? Check. A murder mystery? Check. A progressive and attentive women-led storyline drenched in suspenseful action and unpredictable twists? Check, check, check.
Shropshire Star

Coogan to play Savile in new BBC One drama

The mini-series has been titled The Reckoning. Actor and comedian Steve Coogan is to play disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile in a new BBC One drama. Mini-series The Reckoning will tell the story of how the disgraced entertainer came from a working-class background to be one of the biggest stars in television.
cartermatt.com

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? New (epic!) season 5 trailer

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS, and if not, are new episodes of the military drama right around the corner?. If you saw the official fall schedule from the aforementioned network earlier this year, then you likely know that the David Boreanaz drama is on the move. New episodes are poised to air on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be there for the first four weeks of the season before eventually shifting over to the Paramount+ streaming service exclusively. The move will allow the show to tell some deeper, darker stories, and while we understand the trepidation over the move, it could prove to be for the best — or at least we feel that way in the event that a season 6 is coming up down the road.
cartermatt.com

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Hype around season 4 premiere

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you’re wondering about that in relation to the season 4 premiere, we’re here to lend a helping hand. So where do we start off here? How about with a dose of great news — you’ve waiting long enough for the premiere, as it is now poised to air on CBS tonight! This episode, entitled “Island Vibes,” will give you a good chance to see all of the good stuff that you missed over the past few months. Magnum and Higgins may not be in the same place, but rest assured that they will still be communicating with one another. Beyond just that, they’ll even be working together on an extremely important case!
tvseriesfinale.com

When Hope Calls: Season One Viewer Votes

Does the first season of the When Hope Calls TV show on Hallmark Movies Now have you hoping for a long run? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Hope Calls is cancelled or renewed for season two. Hallmark Movies Now and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the When Hope Calls season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. *Status update below.
Advanced Television

BBC’s Vigil most watched new drama in 3 years

Vigil is UK television’s most watched new drama launch in three years, 30-day viewing data has revealed. The six-part submarine thriller’s first episode – made for the BBC by World Productions – attracted an audience of 13.4 million viewers, making it the highest rated new drama launch across all UK channels since Bodyguard back in 2018.
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2: Final ‘Times Like These’ hopes

Season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These,” and it is airing in a matter of hours!. So what has our attention more than anything else? There are a few different storylines that look intriguing on paper, but none more so than Eddie’s secret. We knew going into this episode that the character was trying to hide. However, it was not entirely clear what that would be. We didn’t believe that Eddie would EVER do anything altogether nefarious towards Jamie, so we were somewhat willing to rule that out in advance. Everything else, however, was a little more fair game. She could be working on an undercover assignment, or at the very least planning some sort of big surprise for him.
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 premiere date at The CW; will it be final season?

Given that tonight marks the season 5 finale, what better time than the present to discuss a Riverdale season 6?. There are a few different things to dive into here, but the best place to start is simply with the good news: For one, the show has been renewed for most of the year! It had to be, given that filming started months ago and prior to that, the writing staff needed to get the story together.
cartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Gary’s past & present

Season 4 episode 4 is coming to ABC next week, and just the title alone should make you concerned: “Pinocchio.” Does that mean some sort of big lie is right around the corner? It’s possible; that’s very much the implication! It’s especially bad news for someone like Gary, who has worked so hard to keep some secrets regardless of whatever the consequences of that may be.
