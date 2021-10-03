5 Amazingly Innovative Sustainable Fashion Designers

Though easily overlooked, a scarf is an incredibly useful tool when it comes to battling the elements. Even though it may seem like just a flimsy, narrow piece of fabric, it’s not to be forgotten. The scarf covers that difficult-to-protect area around your neck that your winter coat, collar and hat just don’t reach. It’s small, but in the freezing rain, snow or wind — you’ll feel it if your neck is not protected. Let one of these scarves bundle you up and polish your outfit off nicely this fall and winter. There are so many different ways to wear a...

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO