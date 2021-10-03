CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

5 Amazingly Innovative Sustainable Fashion Designers

By Yasmina Achlim
One Green Planet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries on the planet. It’s also wildly unethical. From the 8000 gallons of water it takes to make a single pair of denim jeans to the abuse and financial burden garment workers deal with on a daily basis, the clothes we wear are more than a harmless form of self-expression. Lucky for us, there are designers out there looking to make the world a greener, more ethical, and more fashionable place.

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosts of beauty podcast ‘Fat Mascara’, Jenn Goldstein and Jessica Matlin share their gamechanging products

Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan are, putting it simply, beauty oracles. Together, they run Fat Mascara, a podcast devoted to getting to the nitty-gritty of the beauty business, discussing everything from the best products for “maskne” to the battle for fair representation within the industry.If you aren’t a beauty obsessive, you may have glanced over Spotify or Apply Podcasts homepage, and spied Fat Mascara featuring in the top charts for the fashion and beauty podcasts. Since the podcast’s inception, the Fat Mascara duo has racked up over four million downloads and interviewed some of the biggest names within the industry...
SKIN CARE
WWD

An Vandevorst Named Head of Fashion Design at Polimoda

Italian fashion school Polimoda is getting a little more of a Belgian accent. After enlisting Kris Van Assche as mentor for the master in creative direction program, the Florence-based school has appointed An Vandevorst as its head of the fashion design department, WWD has learned. The role was previously held...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Why Big Fashion Designers Are Suddenly Teaming Up

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Once, a collaboration was the ultimate in cred—high married to low, luxe mingled with quotidian. But after this just-concluded Milan Fashion Week, that kind of move looks so, well, 2020. Now, designers who once existed in their own never-intersecting, competing lanes are merging, with unexpected results. Perhaps the blueprint for this was the Gucci/Balenciaga linkup we saw at the former's Aria collection in April, whose "hacked" pieces melded Alessandro Michele's embellished maximalism with Demna Gvasalia's Matrix-ready edge.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Designers#Fashion Revolution#Instagram#British#Vogue#Romanian#Facebook Marketplace
ArchDaily

BIG Unveils Design of Urban Fashion Village in Portugal

BIG has collaborated with global technology platform for luxury fashion Farfetch and Portuguese real estate developer Castro Group to create "Fuse Valley", a purpose-built urban fashion village on the slopes of the Leça River in Porto, Portugal. The platform's newly unveiled HQ will feature 12 uniquely-designed interconnected buildings that represent the different elements of the company’s organization. The project is set to break ground by early 2023, and open its doors in 2025.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theface.com

Vestiaire Collective is calling for a more sustainable fashion future

The fashion industry overproduces. Every second, over 4,700 tons of clothing are made, while a truckful is burned or sent to landfill. Now, Vestiaire Collective, the platform for desirable pre-loved fashion, is calling time on fashion waste. By joining forces with a new generation of fashion activists, the platform’s aptly titled Collective for Change initiative is redrawing the fashion landscape, reducing waste, opening the sustainability conversation with expert insight and prioritising second-hand luxury.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Nebraskan

Panelists discuss sustainability and ethics over Zoom for fashion students

If Mother Earth wore clothes and went shopping at the mall with her besties Mars and Uranus, she’d definitely reach for an ethically made grass-dyed skirt and top, and she’d wear it for one hundred plus years — if she can keep from spilling an asteroid smoothie and staining the outfit, of course. Humans should be buying ethical and sustainable clothing, too — take it from Mother Earth herself (and a couple panelists discussing sustainability).
LINCOLN, NE
SPY

Bundle Up and Look Polished With the 14 Best Men’s Scarves to Wear This Fall

Though easily overlooked, a scarf is an incredibly useful tool when it comes to battling the elements. Even though it may seem like just a flimsy, narrow piece of fabric, it’s not to be forgotten. The scarf covers that difficult-to-protect area around your neck that your winter coat, collar and hat just don’t reach. It’s small, but in the freezing rain, snow or wind — you’ll feel it if your neck is not protected. Let one of these scarves bundle you up and polish your outfit off nicely this fall and winter. There are so many different ways to wear a...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
arlingtonmagazine.com

A Local Designer’s Sustainable Vision for Michael Kors

Tran Truong is a talent to be reckoned with in the design world. For the second consecutive year, the 26-year-old Marymount University student (now alumna) in May took top honors in a national competition hosted by the visual merchandising company WindowsWear. This year’s challenge: Design a store concept for the 40th anniversary of fashion label Michael Kors with an eye toward sustainability and social change.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Vogue

10 Futuristic Germanier SS22 Looks That Prove Sustainable Fashion Can Be Fun

Kévin Germanier has long made it his mission to make sustainability fun. And for spring/ summer 2022, he’s gone all out, delivering futuristic, alien-inspired pieces that are covered in his signature Swarovski crystals and beading (which are all discarded deadstock, of course). “For me, it has to be fun,” Germanier tells Vogue from his Paris-based studio. “I want to bring joy to people.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Las Vegas Herald

Augmented reality transforming the fashion: innovative AR solutions

In today's world, technological innovations such as augmented reality are increasingly used in the fashion market. We've already seen how the draw of AR has reshaped the fashion industry's business model, particularly in retail, over the previous several years. The pandemic has ushered in a new era of digitalization. As a result, many companies are beginning to reconsider their online business models. They are also starting to experiment with augmented reality to redesign the shopping experience for their customers. And AR has the great ability to assist fashion brands in their evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MySanAntonio

The 4 Principles of Sustainability Innovation for Modern Brands

Recently, the CEO of an established french luxury skincare brand discussed with me the overarching strategy behind his company's exceptional sustainability performance. The sustainability challenge, we agreed, is both structural and one of communications. Suppliers are not innovating fast enough, obtaining certifications has become a box-ticking exercise only reserved for the few that can afford them, and contrary to popular belief, consumption patterns are not evolving for the better. At least, not at the scale and pace needed to drive meaningful change.
BUSINESS
causeartist.com

The Future of Sustainable Fashion in Africa: How Traditional Methods Are Paving the Way

Sustainability has now become synonymous with fashion, but that doesn’t come as a surprise after the year and a half we have all had. Although sustainability was at the center of most fashion conversations pre-Covid, brands have realized that due to the impact of quarantine they needed to respond to the rapidly growing conscious consumer base.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

American Designers Are Finally Dominating Fashion

Last month, Rihanna was announced as the new face of the legacy German luggage brand Rimowa, part of LVMH. She joined LeBron James and Virgil Abloh, the latter of which collaborated with the brand on an exclusive range of see-through suitcases in 2018. This isn’t the first time that Rihanna...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix sustainable fashion event highlights eco-friendly brands

The Arizona Sustainable Apparel Association, in partnership with Conscious Collective Co., hosted their first sustainable fashion pop-up shop since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Aug. 28 in Phoenix. The event provided an array of vintage sellers, independently-owned businesses and upcycled clothing shops innovating the future of sustainable fashion. “We’ve spent...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Millennial Source

Sustainable fashion is in, so try these tips for keeping your closet eco-friendly

It’s 2021, and if you’re not trying to green-ify your life, it’s time – and sustainable fashion is a good starting point. While it’s true that the majority of carbon emissions cannot necessarily be attributed to the practices of individual consumers, we can all influence change in the industries and companies with the most harmful environmental practices based on our purchasing habits. As the saying goes, you can “vote with your wallet.” If there’s anything you can do to help the environment, just look at your power as a consumer in the global economy.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Targum

Sustainable fashion might be trending, but let's not forget about fatphobia

There’s not a bigger rallying cry among socially conscious young women on social media right now than shopping sustainably. The TikTok comments are plentiful under fast fashion hauls, and many women’s "For You" pages are filled with people ragging on Amazon, SHEIN, Forever 21, ROMWE, AliExpress, you name it. Despite...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Central Michigan Life

Fashion Merchandising and Design students explore diversity, sustainability in Detroit Month of Design

Central Michigan University Fashion Merchandising and Design students, faculty and alumni explored the impact of fashion in CMU's 2021 Detroit Month of Design exhibit. “It’s been an honor to be involved with one of the largest cultural events in the state,” Fashion Merchandising and Design Professor Michael Mamp said. “It’s an opportunity to bring prominence and recognition to CMU and highlight our fashion and design programs.”
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy