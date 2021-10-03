CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan County, GA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taiwan president says nation will not bow to pressure from China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday said that Taiwan would not bow to pressure from China to submit to its rule as Beijing ramps up pressure on the island. Tsai made the declaration while speaking at a National Day rally, Reuters reported. She said that she hoped for tensions to ease and said Taiwan would not "act rashly."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tattnall County, GA
County
Liberty County, GA
County
Long County, GA
County
Effingham County, GA
County
Mcintosh County, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
County
Jenkins County, GA
City
Screven, GA
County
Bulloch County, GA
County
Bryan County, GA
County
Candler County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Evans County, GA
City
Evans, GA
County
Screven County, GA
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Bulloch Candler#Inland Liberty#Inland Mcintosh#Tattnall

Comments / 0

Community Policy