Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
